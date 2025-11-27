Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in WEX Inc. $WEX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of WEX by 84.3% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WEX by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEX opened at $148.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $191.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. This trade represents a 14.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Research cut WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

