Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. The trade was a 48.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.