Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 1,770 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $153.78 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,101.07. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,272 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $188,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,195.10. This represents a 61.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

