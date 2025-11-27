Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 6,167 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 729,700.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $531.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

