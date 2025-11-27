Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) $SSP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of E.W. Scripps worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth about $44,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 0.9%

SSP stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $392.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $525.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.58 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.