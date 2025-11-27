Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $159,000 Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,612 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RITM. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Rithm Capital news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

