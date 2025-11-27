Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. $CTKB

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 992,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 9,698.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.