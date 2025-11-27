Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $204,000 in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 125.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 68,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $344,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,567.31. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,017,242. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. William Blair raised Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

EXPO opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.91. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.78 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

