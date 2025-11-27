Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $172,000 Investment in Algoma Steel Group Inc. $ASTL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,874,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 712.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,416 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,898,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 989,633 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,218,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1,321,815.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 436,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 436,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $409.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $380.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.98 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASTL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algoma Steel Group has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

