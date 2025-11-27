Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 2,761 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 395,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,055,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVDL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -713.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.