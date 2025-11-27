Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sinclair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 65.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sinclair from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Sinclair Trading Up 0.6%

SBGI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.30. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.78 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sinclair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

