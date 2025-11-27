Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,425 Travelzoo $TZOO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.12% of Travelzoo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 3,732.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.98. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.92 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 2,072.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,777,696 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,050.88. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,050 over the last ninety days. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

