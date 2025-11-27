Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,882 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,882 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Orion Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,007,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 868,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 711,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

