Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,956 Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Commercial Metals Company has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commercial Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.50 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.