Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,810 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,196,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,801.52. The trade was a 24.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at $61,016,649.46. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,587. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

