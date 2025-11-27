Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,355 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT $PLYM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,520,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,645,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 104,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,406.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 656,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 630,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.62 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 47.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

