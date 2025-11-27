Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 33,051 Shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,051 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SFL were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of SFL by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,618,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,696 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SFL by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 233,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $4,172,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Price Performance

SFL stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

SFL Dividend Announcement

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.45 million. SFL had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SFL in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

