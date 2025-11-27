Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $250,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 172.1% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,522,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 196.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

