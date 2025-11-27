Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after acquiring an additional 437,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,569 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 20.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,681,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 285,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 1,386,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $717.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,936.62. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $25,004.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,926.43. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

