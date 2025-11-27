Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in Viant Technology Inc. $DSP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Viant Technology by 331.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 56,473 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $4,023,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a P/E ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. Viant Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

In other Viant Technology news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 356,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,643.32. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $126,548.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 423,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,271.15. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

