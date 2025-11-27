EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $181.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $188.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

In other news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,250. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

