Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.78 and traded as high as GBX 98.40. Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 97.70, with a volume of 711,823 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ecora Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 137.50.

Ecora Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £242.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68.

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 21,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 per share, for a total transaction of £20,116.25. Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 per share, with a total value of £29,760. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,425. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

