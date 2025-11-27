EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. EHang traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.6710, with a volume of 360662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EH. Dbs Bank started coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in EHang by 585.4% during the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 759,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 648,412 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in EHang by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 573,248 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the third quarter valued at $8,948,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $979.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.11.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

