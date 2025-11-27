EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. EHang traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.6710, with a volume of 360662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EH. Dbs Bank started coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $979.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.11.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
