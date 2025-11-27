Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 514 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 84,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $319.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

