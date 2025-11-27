Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Cut to Hold at D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Enlivex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enlivex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENLV opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

