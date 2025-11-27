Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 11,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,347,202.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,037.43. The trade was a 29.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,061,181.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,950 shares in the company, valued at $708,407. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $4,979,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $136.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

