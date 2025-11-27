Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

NYSE:TOL opened at $140.53 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $168.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,536.42. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

