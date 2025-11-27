Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

