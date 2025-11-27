Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 48.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $148.00.

DaVita Trading Down 0.9%

DVA stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.97 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

