Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 5,877.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.33.

Shares of BMI opened at $177.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.49.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

