Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BXP were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BXP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,470,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in BXP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,009,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 403,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BXP in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in BXP by 49.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 339,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 112,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. BXP’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $300,480.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,396 shares of company stock worth $2,486,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

