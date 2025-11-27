Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 97.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,170.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Elastic from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,050,409.84. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $1,768,334.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 457,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,213,137.68. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

