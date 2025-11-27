Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,753 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Acuity by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Acuity by 32.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acuity during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Acuity by 202.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.17.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,665.45. This represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $365.81 on Thursday. Acuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $375.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.43%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

