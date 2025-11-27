Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,809 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 33.8% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 366.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,763.67. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,870. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $359.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.58 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

