Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,900 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after buying an additional 326,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after buying an additional 204,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 388,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after buying an additional 182,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $155.39. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

View Our Latest Report on WMS

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,500. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,101.07. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.