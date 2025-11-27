Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 242,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 535,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 655,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 569,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.43. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

