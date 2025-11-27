Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,800 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,301,000 after acquiring an additional 615,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 468,944 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $33,615,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,452,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $23,589,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $125.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.15 and a 1 year high of $141.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.31.

View Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,334. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,162,495.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,410.49. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.