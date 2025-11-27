Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 2,661 CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 125,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 773,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,172,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 259,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.82 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

