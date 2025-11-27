Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 29,404 Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 1.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,748,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ragy Thomas sold 28,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $224,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 737,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,082.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,979. 60.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

