Entropy Technologies LP Invests $216,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 25.9% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.24 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,824,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.01%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,600 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,657.54. This represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

