Entropy Technologies LP Invests $253,000 in Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Compass Diversified at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 4.3%

CODI stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $520.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.06. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on CODI

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.