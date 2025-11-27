Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $213,000 Investment in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 651.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 50.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 39.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

