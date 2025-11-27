Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $219,000 Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 229.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.65%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.