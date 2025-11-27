Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $235,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 940,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 18.6% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 28.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $358,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,944.30. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,461. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $164.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.4925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.49%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

