Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $222,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 17,729.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 89,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,481.98. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. TD Cowen increased their price target on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

