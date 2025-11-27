Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,052.8% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 666,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 633.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

