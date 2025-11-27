Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 322.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

