Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,939 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,129,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 431,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $167.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

