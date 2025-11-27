Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,981 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 134.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $304,220. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 9.86%.The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

