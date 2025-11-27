Entropy Technologies LP Sells 3,387 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $273,850.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,836.12. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $1,067,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MHK opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

